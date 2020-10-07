Rhea Chakraborty, centre, arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai last month. Photo: AFPRhea Chakraborty, centre, arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai last month. Photo: AFP
Rhea Chakraborty, centre, arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai last month. Photo: AFP
Were Bollywood actresses targeted by Indian police and media in drugs probe?

  • Indian media outlets have railed on Rhea Chakraborty for her alleged involvement in the suicide of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput
  • Other Bollywood actresses are being investigated for alleged drug ties, leading to charges that prominent women are being targeted because of their achievements

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 12:06am, 8 Oct, 2020

