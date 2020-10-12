National Party leader Judith Collins, right, is the favoured candidate among ethnic Chinese voters by a 52.2 per cent to 26.5 per cent margin over incumbent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left. Photo: Getty Images
As Jacinda Ardern soars in New Zealand elections, ethnic Chinese voters look to her opponent
- Although the incumbent prime minister leads in polls by double digits, her support among Chinese Kiwis is at a paltry 26.5 per cent
- The group’s pro-business stance largely aligns with the aims of the National Party, whose focus is on rebuilding New Zealand’s economy
Topic | New Zealand
National Party leader Judith Collins, right, is the favoured candidate among ethnic Chinese voters by a 52.2 per cent to 26.5 per cent margin over incumbent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left. Photo: Getty Images