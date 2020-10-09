North Koreans enjoying a lighting festival to mark the 75th anniversary of Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: AFPNorth Koreans enjoying a lighting festival to mark the 75th anniversary of Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Will Kim Jong-un show missiles and military might as North Korea marks a major holiday?

  • The Hermit Kingdom’s secretive leader is expected to use Workers’ Party anniversary celebrations to convey messages about the country’s direction
  • The celebrations could also contain clues as to the future direction of the North’s relations with the US, its main adversary, analysts said

John Power
Updated: 7:21am, 9 Oct, 2020

