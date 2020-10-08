Demonstrators clash with police officers in Jakarta on October 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Omnibus Law: Jakarta MRT partly shut as third day of protests turn violent
- Riot police fired tear gas and water cannons after angry demonstrators in the capital set fires to tyres, road barriers and even bus stops
- Meanwhile, some high-profile demonstrators reported facing cyberattacks on their personal social media and messaging accounts
