Demonstrators clash with police officers in Jakarta on October 8, 2020. Photo: ReutersDemonstrators clash with police officers in Jakarta on October 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Omnibus Law: Jakarta MRT partly shut as third day of protests turn violent

  • Riot police fired tear gas and water cannons after angry demonstrators in the capital set fires to tyres, road barriers and even bus stops
  • Meanwhile, some high-profile demonstrators reported facing cyberattacks on their personal social media and messaging accounts

Antonia Timmerman
Agencies and Antonia Timmerman

Updated: 8:12pm, 8 Oct, 2020

