Thai students flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at a school in Bangkok on October 2. Pupils are calling for an end to bullying and harassment in schools, and other education reforms. Photo: EPA-EFE
How Thailand’s protests have emboldened school pupils to push back against authority
- The student-led anti-government movement has inspired teens to resist institutions of power such as the military, which holds ‘seminars’ in schools
- They are also speaking out against harassment, rules for uniforms and hairstyles, and punishment for flashing the protest three-finger salute
Topic | Thailand
Thai students flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at a school in Bangkok on October 2. Pupils are calling for an end to bullying and harassment in schools, and other education reforms. Photo: EPA-EFE