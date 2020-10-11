Thai students flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at a school in Bangkok on October 2. Pupils are calling for an end to bullying and harassment in schools, and other education reforms. Photo: EPA-EFEThai students flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest at a school in Bangkok on October 2. Pupils are calling for an end to bullying and harassment in schools, and other education reforms. Photo: EPA-EFE
How Thailand’s protests have emboldened school pupils to push back against authority

  • The student-led anti-government movement has inspired teens to resist institutions of power such as the military, which holds ‘seminars’ in schools
  • They are also speaking out against harassment, rules for uniforms and hairstyles, and punishment for flashing the protest three-finger salute

Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 12:15pm, 11 Oct, 2020

