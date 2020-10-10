Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during the campaign trail in Surakarta. Photo: AFP
Are Indonesia’s political dynasties back? Ask Jokowi’s son Gibran – or his son-in-law Bobby
- The Indonesian president once wowed voters by NOT hailing from a dynasty. Now some wonder if he’s starting one of his own
- Polls show Indonesians are fed up with dynasties, but as Gibran seeks the job that made his father, his family links may yet give him the edge
Topic | Indonesia
Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during the campaign trail in Surakarta. Photo: AFP