A health worker in Petaling Jaya tests a woman for coronavirus amid the recent surge. Photo: DPA
Amid coronavirus surge, Malaysia asks what went wrong as Muhyiddin and other politicians take brunt of criticism
- Three months after an initial strict lockdown ended, the country faces a sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases
- Politicians who campaigned in Sabah elections, and the prime minister, are being blamed for the return of the virus to the peninsula
Topic | Malaysia
A health worker in Petaling Jaya tests a woman for coronavirus amid the recent surge. Photo: DPA