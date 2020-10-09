India's Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar, Chief of Army Staff M.M. Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meet Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on October 5. Photo: Twitter
India responds to Myanmar’s call for closer ties to balance out Chinese influence
- A joint visit by India’s foreign secretary and army chief to Naypyidaw shows New Delhi is doing more to counter Beijing’s growing presence in the region
- But an analyst warns India’s strong ties with Myanmar’s military, known for its crackdowns on rebels and Rohingya Muslims, could harm its reputation
India's Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar, Chief of Army Staff M.M. Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meet Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on October 5. Photo: Twitter