Singaporean Dickson Yeo gets 14-month prison term in US on China spying charge

  • The 39-year-old academic pleaded guilty to operating illegally as a foreign agent for China and soliciting non-public information in the US
  • Yeo had faced a maximum 10-year jail term on the charges, but prosecutors only requested a 16-month sentence, saying he had cooperated with authorities

Topic |   US-China relations
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:30am, 10 Oct, 2020

Dickson Yeo had faced a maximum 10-year prison term on the charges. Photo: TNS
