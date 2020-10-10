Dickson Yeo had faced a maximum 10-year prison term on the charges. Photo: TNS
Singaporean Dickson Yeo gets 14-month prison term in US on China spying charge
- The 39-year-old academic pleaded guilty to operating illegally as a foreign agent for China and soliciting non-public information in the US
- Yeo had faced a maximum 10-year jail term on the charges, but prosecutors only requested a 16-month sentence, saying he had cooperated with authorities
Topic | US-China relations
