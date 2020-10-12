A Japanese coastguard vessel near the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands. Photo: Reuters
East China Sea: Japan protests after Chinese vessels enter waters near Diaoyus
- Intrusion follows row over Chinese website promoting Beijing’s territorial claims to the region – and that’s ‘unlikely to be a coincidence’, expert says
- Increasing number of intrusions casts further doubt on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s delayed state visit
