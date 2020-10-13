Models of high-speed trains in Qingdao, China. Photo: EPAModels of high-speed trains in Qingdao, China. Photo: EPA
Models of high-speed trains in Qingdao, China. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

What China’s struggles with a Thai railway say about the Belt and Road

  • After years of stuttering progress on a 250km high-speed rail link, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to sign a deal in Bangkok this week
  • Experts say the key Belt and Road project shows how, contrary to perceptions, Southeast Asian nations have significant leverage with China

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 11:28am, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Models of high-speed trains in Qingdao, China. Photo: EPAModels of high-speed trains in Qingdao, China. Photo: EPA
Models of high-speed trains in Qingdao, China. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE