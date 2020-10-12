Duterte allies battle over House speaker role, threatening coronavirus budget and ruling coalition
- Members of the Philippines’ House of Representatives voted to replace Alan Peter Cayetano with Lord Allan Velasco, a member of the ruling PDP-Laban Party
- Cayetano has refused to relinquish his position, leading to a political showdown and setting up a possible power struggle in the lead-up to next year’s elections
On Monday, members of the lower legislative chamber met at a sports club in suburban Manila and overwhelmingly voted to oust the sitting speaker, Alan Peter Cayetano, a member of the Nacionalista Party, which is part of the coalition government, and replace him with Representative Lord Allan Velasco, a member of Duterte’s ruling PDP-Laban Party. The votes by 186 of the 305 members of the House of Representatives were cast in person and via Zoom and these were beamed live by the Malacanang Palace-controlled RTVM television station.
“The last time I checked, Celebrity Sports Plaza is not Congress,” Cayetano said. “It creates a very, very disturbing precedent.”
“If that [voting] is valid,” he warned, “we have become a banana republic. Never in the history of the Philippines has Congress been turned into a pig sty”.
“To our beloved president, our countrymen – especially the overseas Filipino workers – despite the noise, despite the circus that others are doing, we are working and we will finish this budget,” he said, adding, “God bless you.”
Duterte offered no comment on the matter, but presidential spokesman Harry Roque scolded congressional members.
“You should first pass the budget that will help combat Covid-19 before you engage in politicking,” he said. “Set aside ambition, serve the country first.”
//can you add a sentence here on why the vote on the budget would be delayed - ie, because all the representatives would refuse to vote or hold a session until the matter of who the speaker is is settled once and for all?//
Last week, Duterte had warned Cayetano and Velasco, who are both his allies, that if they did not resolve the issue, “then I will solve the problem for you. You choose”.
Velasco is personally close to Duterte and Duterte’s daughter, Davao city mayor Sara Duterte, who made it known she was siding with Velasco by dining with him at her house last Friday.
However, Cayetano has proven his usefulness to Duterte by not only running as his vice-presidential mate in 2016 but also donating 71.3 million pesos for campaign advertising //during duterte’s run for president or overall?//
The feud between Cayetano and Velasco turned ugly in recent days after Cayetano refused to honour a verbal agreement brokered by President Duterte in June 2019, giving Cayetano 15 months to sit as speaker – or until the end of August/September – and Velasco the remaining 21 months.
“When the president brokered the gentleman’s agreement, all of us respected it,” PDB-Laban Party spokesman Ronwald Munsayac, told This Week in Asia.
“We are inviting him [Cayetano] to sit down to work with the new leaders of the House, to respect the [vote of the] majority and honour the agreement so that the order of business can continue,” Munsayac added.
After he was voted speaker on Monday, Velasco publicly offered to make Cayetano a deputy speaker, of which there are currently 22. //Cayetano had no response to the offer?//
Political analyst Ramon Casiple said he expected that the political rumble between Cayetano and Velasco would lead to the House becoming “tumultuous” and “confusing” in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election, especially considering that Velasco has publicly accused Cayetano and some of Cayetano’s allies of cornering the bulk of infrastructure funds in the 2021 national budget to fund their own pet projects.
“The question for Speaker Cayetano and his peers: Is this a budget for the nation or a budget for your clique?” Velasco said during a session of the House of Representatives earlier this year - or what month did he say this? “Is this a responsive budget in the middle of a pandemic or just another huge budget for your group?”
One of Velasco’s political allies, Congressman Arnolfo Teves Jnr, pointed out that the two congressional districts that Cayetano and his wife, Congresswoman Laarni Cayetano, represent have been allotted 11.1 billion pesos worth of infrastructure funds in the proposed budget – a far bigger slice than what other regions in the country could expect.
Casiple said the feud over the infrastructure budget was understandable, since the budget that is passed the year before a presidential election is generally called the “vote-getting budget” – when politicians try to funnel as much funding into their own districts as possible in the hope of persuading their constituents to re-elect them.
“Obviously, there is now a power struggle and the budget (passage) will be delayed,” Casiple said of voting on the budget, which was originally set to occurred on XXX but was delayed to XXX. //ie, you said in the lede that voting would be ‘further’ delayed//
He also said that if unresolved, the matter could split the ruling coalition, //leading to what issues? A new coalition being formed? //