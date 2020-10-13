Demonstrators gather in front of police in Jakarta in ongoing protests against Indonesia’s new jobs creation law. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Omnibus Law: hardline cleric enters fray as protests continue
- Nationwide demonstrations against the new jobs law have raised concerns about coronavirus infections, with 145 of those arrested testing positive
- Exiled cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab called for President Joko Widodo to be toppled, but security sources fear ‘unknown elements’ infiltrating the protests
Topic | Indonesia
Demonstrators gather in front of police in Jakarta in ongoing protests against Indonesia’s new jobs creation law. Photo: Reuters