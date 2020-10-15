Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan to sign defence deal with Vietnam amid Beijing’s moves in South China Sea

  • PM Suga will sign a deal to export defence equipment to Vietnam when he visits Hanoi next week, in a sign of the region’s importance as a bulwark against China
  • The move comes as Japan on Wednesday unveiled its newest warship, as the country beefs up its own maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:30am, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE