Japan warships make a port of call in Vietnam on October 9, 2020, after an exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Twitter
Japan to sign defence deal with Vietnam amid Beijing’s moves in South China Sea
- PM Suga will sign a deal to export defence equipment to Vietnam when he visits Hanoi next week, in a sign of the region’s importance as a bulwark against China
- The move comes as Japan on Wednesday unveiled its newest warship, as the country beefs up its own maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region
Topic | Japan
