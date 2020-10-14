An anti-government rally engulfed central Bangkok on Wednesday, just before the arrival of China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, for a meeting Thursday with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AFP
In Bangkok visit, China’s Wang Yi seeks to cast Beijing as Thailand’s ‘big friend’
- China’s foreign minister is expected to press the Thai government to sign an agreement on a rail link
- The visit comes as Thai Prime Minister Prayuth struggles to keep a lid on rising anti-government protests
