Riot police disperse protesters and media in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong in March. Photo: Dickson Lee Riot police disperse protesters and media in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong in March. Photo: Dickson Lee
Australia universities pull Hong Kong police job ads after backlash from pro-democracy activists

  • At least two universities have permanently removed police’s ads from their careers portals, while others have taken them down temporarily for review
  • Activists say running the adverts is tacit endorsement of alleged abuses committed by force during last year’s anti-government protests

John Power
Updated: 3:15pm, 15 Oct, 2020

