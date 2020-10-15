Riot police disperse protesters and media in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong in March. Photo: Dickson Lee
Australia universities pull Hong Kong police job ads after backlash from pro-democracy activists
- At least two universities have permanently removed police’s ads from their careers portals, while others have taken them down temporarily for review
- Activists say running the adverts is tacit endorsement of alleged abuses committed by force during last year’s anti-government protests
Topic | Australia
