An artist’s impression of a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems‘ SeaGuardian drone in flight. Photo: Handout/General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Japan tests US-built drone to ‘monitor Chinese ships’ near Diaoyu/Senkaku islands
- Trials of the SeaGuardian unmanned aerial vehicle coincide with the launch on Wednesday of a new class of advanced diesel-electric attack submarines
- Both Japan’s coastguard and navy have been stretched thin by the vast area of ocean they need to monitor, parts of which are disputed with China
