Singapore wants to re-tune society’s attitudes to gender equality from a young age. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Shanmugam on gender equality: ‘We’ll re-tune society from a young age’
- Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam recently announced a review of women’s issues and gender equality
- He gives This Week in Asia his take on the gaps in opportunities for women – and whether men are losing out too
Topic | 5050
