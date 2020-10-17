Two women are reflected in a glass panel at the Chinatown district of Singapore. Photo: EPA Two women are reflected in a glass panel at the Chinatown district of Singapore. Photo: EPA
Two women are reflected in a glass panel at the Chinatown district of Singapore. Photo: EPA
Women’s rights: why Singapore wants to change the way we think about gender equality

  • In a bold new approach to women’s rights the city state wants to ‘re-tune’ the mindsets of a new generation so ‘every girl and boy imbibes gender equality’
  • Why now, what took so long, and what should be done while we wait for enlightened young minds to grow up?

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Oct, 2020

