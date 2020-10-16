An activist holds a banner during a protest in Manila against the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in June 2019. Philippine military officials have raised the possibility of forming a seaborne militia. Photo: EPA An activist holds a banner during a protest in Manila against the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in June 2019. Philippine military officials have raised the possibility of forming a seaborne militia. Photo: EPA
Philippines’ plan for maritime militia to match China raises fears of ‘shooting war’

  • Force proposed by military officials would be made up of fishermen and organised into seaborne militia units
  • Fishermen’s group warns about being used as ‘cannon fodder’ against China as others see danger of piracy

Alan Robles
Updated: 9:00am, 16 Oct, 2020

