An activist holds a banner during a protest in Manila against the sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in June 2019. Philippine military officials have raised the possibility of forming a seaborne militia. Photo: EPA
Philippines’ plan for maritime militia to match China raises fears of ‘shooting war’
- Force proposed by military officials would be made up of fishermen and organised into seaborne militia units
- Fishermen’s group warns about being used as ‘cannon fodder’ against China as others see danger of piracy
