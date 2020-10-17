Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh. Photo: AP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh. Photo: AP
As China calls, is writing on wall for US-Cambodia military ties?

  • Coronavirus aid and trade deals dangled by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to Cambodia this week tell only part of the story
  • The demolition of US facilities at a naval base is seen as paving the way for a Chinese military presence, a move some say will upset the balance of power in Southeast Asia

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:30pm, 17 Oct, 2020

