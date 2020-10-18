US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, left, and Bangladesh‘s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: AFP
As US hones its Indo-Pacific strategy, South Asian nations come into focus
- High-level visit to Bangladesh seen as larger trend in US policy to engage smaller countries in region
- Washington’s strategy in the region is focused on strong India ties and countering China, but other nations see room for manoeuvring
