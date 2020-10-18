US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017. Under Xi, China has narrowed its power gap with the United States. Photo: Reuters
US power advantage over China declines in wake of coronavirus pandemic: Lowy Institute
- America still on top of Asia power index, but drops in economic capability and diplomatic influence narrow gap with mainland
- Report sees US and Japan taking until 2024 and 2027, respectively, to recover to 2019 levels of economic activity
Topic | Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017. Under Xi, China has narrowed its power gap with the United States. Photo: Reuters