Thai police arrest 21 at pro-democracy rally, drawing chants against royal motorcade
Thai protests: heckling of royalty in ‘motorcade moment’ reveals escalating showdown
- Unprecedented heckling of a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida and heir apparent reveals how youth-driven protest movement is breaking taboos
- The monarchy as an institution is still of inestimable importance to many Thais, who balk at the idea of it being brought into the reform conversation
