Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (centre left) and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre right) at the Government Office in Hanoi on October 19. Photo: AFP
Japan, Vietnam to step up defence and economic ties amid China’s growing influence
- Prime Ministers Suga and Phuc have agreed in principle on a pact that would see Tokyo export arms and military technology to Hanoi
- The agreement is seen as part of Japan’s attempts to counter Beijing’s assertiveness in the South China Sea, while Vietnam is also ready to support Japanese investment
