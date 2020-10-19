Joshua Wong and lawmaker Ted Hui demonstrate in solidarity with Thai protesters on October 19, 2020. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong leads calls for global support for Thai pro-democracy protests
- The group of 10 activists chanted slogans outside the Thai consulate building in Admiralty and flashed the Hunger Games salute in solidarity with the protesters
- Thailand has launched a crackdown on demonstrators and the media, as calls grow for the monarchy to be reformed and for the prime minister to resign
Topic | Thailand protests
Joshua Wong and lawmaker Ted Hui demonstrate in solidarity with Thai protesters on October 19, 2020. Photo: AFP