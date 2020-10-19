An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
developing | India-China border dispute: PLA soldier apprehended in Indian-controlled territory
- Corporal Wang Ya Long had ‘strayed’ into the Demchok area of Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian army
- Wang is to be released soon and was given medical assistance including oxygen and food
Topic | China-India border dispute
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP