Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Explainer |
Why are there protests in Thailand and what will happen next?

  • Youth-led pro-democracy protesters want a new constitution, limits on the monarchy and the end of Prayuth Chan-ocha’s military-backed government
  • Celebrities, red shirts, the Milk Tea Alliance and Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong are among their backers. Still, it’s a big ask in a land with a history of crackdowns

Topic |   Thailand protests
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 4:07pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE