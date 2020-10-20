Thai anti-government protesters next to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Why are there protests in Thailand and what will happen next?
- Youth-led pro-democracy protesters want a new constitution, limits on the monarchy and the end of Prayuth Chan-ocha’s military-backed government
- Celebrities, red shirts, the Milk Tea Alliance and Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong are among their backers. Still, it’s a big ask in a land with a history of crackdowns
