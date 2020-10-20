The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP
Malabar naval drills: it’s Australia, India, the US and Japan challenging China, analysts say
- The addition of Canberra to the annual exercises is seen as reflecting a growing clamour for a united front amid concerns over Beijing’s maritime ambitions
- The same four countries make up the Quad security alliance, and India’s invitation to Australia comes as they manage increasingly antagonistic relations with China
