The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP
The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malabar naval drills: it’s Australia, India, the US and Japan challenging China, analysts say

  • The addition of Canberra to the annual exercises is seen as reflecting a growing clamour for a united front amid concerns over Beijing’s maritime ambitions
  • The same four countries make up the Quad security alliance, and India’s invitation to Australia comes as they manage increasingly antagonistic relations with China

Topic |   India
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:01pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP
The American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy in the 2017 Malabar exercises. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE