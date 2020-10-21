Anne-Marie Brady is a professor at the University of Canterbury. Photo: Handout Anne-Marie Brady is a professor at the University of Canterbury. Photo: Handout
‘If it weren’t so sinister, we’d laugh’: probe of China researcher raises fears in New Zealand

  • Professor Anne-Marie Brady is being investigated by her university after she named some local academics as working with institutions that allegedly have ties to China’s military
  • The research was submitted to a New Zealand parliamentary committee in July and was also published by the Washington-based Wilson Center

John Power

Updated: 10:39am, 21 Oct, 2020

Anne-Marie Brady is a professor at the University of Canterbury. Photo: Handout
