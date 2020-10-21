A woman holds a photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping as Indian demonstrators gather for a protest near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the 1962 war between the two countries. Photo: AP
India-China relations: neutrality takes a back seat as New Delhi seeks new friends
- Some of the Indian government’s recent strategic decisions may be an indication of a wholesale policy change towards Beijing
- Much of the change stems from New Delhi’s growing frustration over its border stand-off with Beijing, and has it considering stronger ties with the US and others
