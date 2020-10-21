From left: Mariko Suga, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, and Widodo's wife Iriana at the Indonesian Presidential Palace in Bogor. Photo: Reuters From left: Mariko Suga, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, and Widodo's wife Iriana at the Indonesian Presidential Palace in Bogor. Photo: Reuters
From left: Mariko Suga, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, and Widodo's wife Iriana at the Indonesian Presidential Palace in Bogor. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia and Japan pledge to strengthen security, economic ties as Yoshihide Suga continues Southeast Asia visit

  • Japan’s new prime minister has pledged loans of US$474 million to Jakarta to help cushion the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact
  • Suga also agreed with President Widodo to step up discussions on arms exports and the resumption of travel between the countries

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 1:01am, 21 Oct, 2020

