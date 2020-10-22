Taiwan is among the countries who set the global standard in pandemic measures such as testing and contract tracing, according to the Asia Group’s report. Photo: AP Taiwan is among the countries who set the global standard in pandemic measures such as testing and contract tracing, according to the Asia Group’s report. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia

Have US-China rivalry and coronavirus tipped the balance of power in Asia?

  • Asian economies’ Covid-19 response set the region up to ‘lead the restart of the global economic engine’, says the Asia Group’s Asia Power Trends report
  • Beijing’s assertiveness has led to increased regional defence spending, with a broad economic decoupling between the US and China increasingly likely

Topic |   Asean
John Power
Updated: 7:12am, 22 Oct, 2020

