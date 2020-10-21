Abdulbasit Tuzer, Ahmet Mahmud and Altinci Bayyram at a hearing in Jakarta on July 13, 2015. Photo: AP Abdulbasit Tuzer, Ahmet Mahmud and Altinci Bayyram at a hearing in Jakarta on July 13, 2015. Photo: AP
Abdulbasit Tuzer, Ahmet Mahmud and Altinci Bayyram at a hearing in Jakarta on July 13, 2015. Photo: AP
As Uygurs exit Indonesian jail, China-Turkey repatriation tussle brews

  • Indonesia jailed three Uygurs in 2015 for attempting to join an Isis-linked terrorist group and entering the country illegally
  • The fate of the men, who were holding fake Turkish passports during their trial, remains uncertain

Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 8:30pm, 21 Oct, 2020

