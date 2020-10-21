Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come under fire for the double standard his government applies for coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Photo: Reuters Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come under fire for the double standard his government applies for coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come under fire for the double standard his government applies for coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus Malaysia: more heat on Muhyiddin after minister escapes punishment for breaking quarantine rules

  • Decision by attorney general’s office to drop investigation into commodities minister met with fierce criticism
  • The case is seen as representing a double standard for how virus-control measures have been applied by the government

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:05pm, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come under fire for the double standard his government applies for coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Photo: Reuters Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come under fire for the double standard his government applies for coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come under fire for the double standard his government applies for coronavirus quarantine restrictions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE