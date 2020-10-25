Thai students at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on October, 19 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai students at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on October, 19 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai students at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on October, 19 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thailand protests: is Milk Tea Alliance stirring global support?

  • The online grouping of pro-democracy supporters from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand has been standing in solidarity with the Thai anti-government movement
  • But while the hashtag allows activists to lend ‘online moral support’ and share tips on organising protests, observers say it’s not likely to spark a political shift

Topic |   Thailand protests
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai students at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on October, 19 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai students at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on October, 19 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai students at an anti-government protest in Bangkok on October, 19 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE