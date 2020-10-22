North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lays a floral tribute at the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Phyongan province on October 22. Photo: DPA North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lays a floral tribute at the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Phyongan province on October 22. Photo: DPA
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un honours Chinese war dead as both sides highlight strong ties

  • Beijing and Pyongyang are using the Korean war anniversary to strengthen ties, amid worsening US-China relations and the upcoming US presidential election
  • This comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said an end-of-war declaration cannot come before the North’s denuclearisation

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 5:56pm, 22 Oct, 2020

