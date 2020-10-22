North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lays a floral tribute at the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Phyongan province on October 22. Photo: DPA
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un honours Chinese war dead as both sides highlight strong ties
- Beijing and Pyongyang are using the Korean war anniversary to strengthen ties, amid worsening US-China relations and the upcoming US presidential election
- This comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said an end-of-war declaration cannot come before the North’s denuclearisation
Topic | North Korea
