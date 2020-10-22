Protesters in Bandung, Indonesia march against the Omnibus Law on October 20. Photo: DPA Protesters in Bandung, Indonesia march against the Omnibus Law on October 20. Photo: DPA
Protesters in Bandung, Indonesia march against the Omnibus Law on October 20. Photo: DPA
Why are demonstrators against Indonesia’s Omnibus Law in awe of Thailand’s protesters? It’s all about perseverance

  • As mass rallies against the controversial job creation bill dwindle, Indonesians are gaining respect for the persistence of those calling for reform in Thailand
  • Analysts say there are both parallels between the countries’ protest movements, and opportunities for them to learn from each other

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 7:55pm, 22 Oct, 2020

