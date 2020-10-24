Pro-democracy protesters make the three-finger salute during an anti-government demonstration demanding the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA
As Thailand’s protests snowball, rattled royalists would rather blame a hidden foreign hand than look inward
- The kingdom’s desperate old guard cannot – or will not see the government’s muddled handling of the economy, and growing dissatisfaction with the monarchy
- But while the protest movement’s roots are internal, Thailand’s relationships with the US and China still have a part to play in its future
Topic | Thailand protests
Pro-democracy protesters make the three-finger salute during an anti-government demonstration demanding the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: DPA