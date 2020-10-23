In addition to addressing the Muslim youth group Ansor, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters In addition to addressing the Muslim youth group Ansor, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
In addition to addressing the Muslim youth group Ansor, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Pompeo’s Indonesia visit to focus on Muslim youth group and engaging with ‘humanitarian Islam’

  • US secretary of state will speak with youth wing of Nahdlatul Ulama on freedom of religion
  • Address is said to be part of US plan to ‘stimulate a conversation across nations’ about common human principles

Topic |   Indonesia
Joe Cochrane
Joe Cochrane

Updated: 7:03pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In addition to addressing the Muslim youth group Ansor, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters In addition to addressing the Muslim youth group Ansor, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
In addition to addressing the Muslim youth group Ansor, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE