US President Donald Trump addresses the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Photo: EPA US President Donald Trump addresses the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump addresses the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

New World Disorder: will a US-China cold war and Covid-19 finally kill off the United Nations?

  • It’s not just Trump and the World Health Organization’s botched response to the coronavirus that have left the global body on life support
  • Asian discontent over a Security Council based on the ‘victors’ of World War II that ignores Japan and India has left it struggling for relevancy

Topic |   United Nations
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump addresses the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Photo: EPA US President Donald Trump addresses the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump addresses the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE