Syd Duer in 1950, about five years after he had been released from the internment camp.
Brutality and hardships of Japanese internment camp brought to life in British national’s diary
- Sydengham Duer was among 1,200 foreign nationals held in Japanese internment camps during World War II
- His diaries detail the hunger that he and his fellow inmates suffered, their anger and confusion, and, in some cases, their deaths
Topic | Japan
Syd Duer in 1950, about five years after he had been released from the internment camp.