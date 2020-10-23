Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s Anwar cries foul as embattled PM Muhyiddin said to eye bid for emergency powers
- In Malaysia, a state of emergency can be declared by the king – on the advice of the premier – if the nation is facing an imminent threat
- Critics say such a move, which will suspend parliament and allow Muhyiddin to rule by decree, would be an underhanded means to avoid a no-confidence vote
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa