Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s Anwar cries foul as embattled PM Muhyiddin said to eye bid for emergency powers

  • In Malaysia, a state of emergency can be declared by the king – on the advice of the premier – if the nation is facing an imminent threat
  • Critics say such a move, which will suspend parliament and allow Muhyiddin to rule by decree, would be an underhanded means to avoid a no-confidence vote

Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 10:17pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Bernama/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE