Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah waves as he leaves National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus Malaysia: king praised after denying Muhyiddin’s proposal for state of emergency
- Decision quashes possibility that prime minister will suspend legislature and rule by decree
- King warns politicians ‘to immediately stop all politicking that could disrupt the stability of the government’
Topic | Malaysia
