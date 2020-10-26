Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin gestures after the March announcement of his cabinet. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s political turmoil: Umno meeting could determine PM Muhyiddin’s future
- Speculation is mounting that the prime minister’s allies are mulling his replacement after the country’s king rejected his plan to suspend parliament and rule by decree
- Muhyiddin’s administration claims it needed special powers to deal with Covid-19, but Umno has signalled that it was not consulted before his proposal
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin gestures after the March announcement of his cabinet. Photo: EPA