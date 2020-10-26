Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok on Monday as lawmakers debated in a special session in parliament. Photo: AP
‘Where’s our democracy?’: Thai protesters march on German embassy, urge Berlin to pressure king
- Pro-democracy demonstrators are demanding the European country investigate King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s actions while away from the kingdom
- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha acknowledged some of the protesters’ concerns in parliament, but warned that the country needed to control illegal rallies
Topic | Thailand
Pro-democracy demonstrators march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok on Monday as lawmakers debated in a special session in parliament. Photo: AP