From left: Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the US, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar from India. Photo: AFP
US, India sign defence pact after talks focused on countering China’s growing influence

  • The agreement will allow Washington and New Delhi to share satellite data for use in attacks and better surveillance against adversaries
  • US state secretary Pompeo and defence secretary Esper took a harder line on China than India’s external affairs minister Jaishankar and defence minister Singh

Kunal Purohit

Updated: 5:48pm, 27 Oct, 2020

