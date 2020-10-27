From left: Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from the US, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar from India. Photo: AFP
US, India sign defence pact after talks focused on countering China’s growing influence
- The agreement will allow Washington and New Delhi to share satellite data for use in attacks and better surveillance against adversaries
- US state secretary Pompeo and defence secretary Esper took a harder line on China than India’s external affairs minister Jaishankar and defence minister Singh
