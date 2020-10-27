Demonstrators outside the US embassy in Colombo on Tuesday expressed their displeasure with the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pompeo’s Sri Lanka visit underscores brewing US-China battle in Indo-Pacific
- Burst of diplomatic activities on island, including US secretary of state’s visit, seen as attempt by US, India and Japan to counter China
- Pompeo is expected to discuss proposed – and controversial – economic and military pacts with Sri Lanka
Topic | Sri Lanka
Demonstrators outside the US embassy in Colombo on Tuesday expressed their displeasure with the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: EPA-EFE