Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak leaves after a meeting at UMNO’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s political turmoil: Najib warns Umno preserving Muhyiddin pact could spell election defeat
- Najib’s comments came after Umno decided on Monday to continue backing the ruling Perikatan Nasional government, despite members’ reservations
- PM Muhyiddin recently failed in his bid to have a state of emergency declared and faces a looming test of confidence in parliament with his impending budget
Topic | Malaysia
