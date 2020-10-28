US and Chinese national flags are seen hung outside a hotel in Beijing in 2012. Photo: AP
US-China rivalry will persist, fuel swings between ‘cold war and cold peace’: ex-Singapore minister
- In a wide-ranging talk, former foreign minister George Yeo praised Beijing’s move to use markets rather than military might to achieve its goals
- War is not on the cards, Yeo said even as he warned of the risks of US support for Taiwan
Topic | US-China relations
